CM undergoes minor surgery on her right shoulder

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday underwent a minor surgery on her shoulder at the SSKM Hospital. She was released from the hospital in the evening.



SSKM Director Dr Manimay Bandyopadhyay on Friday evening said that during her health checkup, Banerjee was found to have a small tumour on her right shoulder. She had an old injury on the same shoulder. A minor operation was performed on Banerjee’s right shoulder and she is completely fine now. Banerjee was released after she had undergone minor surgery, said Bandyopadhyay.

According to SSKM sources, a small tumour was spotted on her shoulder a few days ago. She was urged to undergo a small surgery but she remained reluctant. Following the requests from the senior SSKM doctors Banerjee agreed to go to the hospital on Friday. Several tests were performed on her and based on which the doctors decided to perform the surgery.

Banerjee on Friday afternoon went to the Woodburn Block of the SSKM Hospital, where a special cabin was arranged for her. While entering the hospital Banerjee said: “I am perfectly fine. I just came here for a check-up. I am walking normally now… around 20,000 steps daily,” the CM said.

Banerjee also said that the New Year is ahead and she wishes for the well-being of all the people in the world.

Earlier, Banerjee had suffered injuries on her left knee in June when her helicopter had to make an emergency landing at the IAF helipad in Sebak near Siliguri. In September, her left knee was injured again during a 12-day tour of Spain and Dubai.