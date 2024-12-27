CM to visit Sandeshkhali on Dec 30, about 20K people will be handed over benefits of various govt projects

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will visit Sandeshkhali in North 24-Parganas on December 30 and will be attending a public distribution programme there.

“Before the Lok Sabha elections, people had asked me whether I would be visiting Sandeshkhali. I had assured them that I would do so later. I will be going to Sandeshkhali on December 30 and will attend a public distribution programme there,” Banerjee said addressing a Press conference at Nabanna.

She added that 20,000-odd people will be handed over benefits of various government projects through camp mode on the day while she will personally distribute them to around 100 people from the dais.

The Opposition had apparently attempted to cash in on Sandeshkhali turmoil during the Lok Sabha elections where TMC leader Sheikh Shajahan was accused of land grabbing and torturing women.

However, the TMC had made a clean sweep in the polls in the Basirhat Lok Sabha seat, bearing testimony to the fact that there was no impact of the Sandeshkhali episode in the ballot box.

Banerjee also announced her programmes for the New Year which will begin with chairing an administrative review meeting on January 2.

All departments’ work, from block to state level, will be reviewed in the presence of all cabinet ministers and secretaries of state departments.

She will be visiting Gangasagar on January 6 to oversee the last-minute arrangements for Gangasagar Mela.

She will be visiting Bharat Sevashram Sangha and Kapil Muni Ashram on the very day.

On January 7, she will be visiting the transit camp for Gangasagar Mela in Babughat where she will inaugurate an electric vessel which will be the first of its kind to ply in the riverine route in Kolkata and its adjoining areas.

The Transport department will introduce 13 electric vessels for the gradual replacement of the highly polluting vessels that have been in operation since long. The vessels plying within Kolkata will have a capacity of 200 while those operating in the city’s outskirts, will have 100 seating arrangements.