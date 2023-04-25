CM to review dev work done under schemes at meet today

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is expected to hold an administrative meeting at Nabanna on Wednesday to take stock of various development projects ahead of the forthcoming Panchayat elections in the state.



Banerjee will hold the meeting in the presence of various other ministers, Chief Secretary and the District Magistrates.

One of the main objectives of the meeting is to give further impetus to various ongoing schemes.

It was learnt that the state government has directed some districts to ensure that the people get 100 per cent services of all the social schemes offered by the government during ‘Duare Sarkar’ after it came to the notice of the top brass that some of the schemes failed to bring satisfactory results.

According to sources, the state government expressed dissatisfaction after it found that 100 per cent of services of some of the schemes could not be delivered to the people in a few districts during the ‘Duare Sarkar’ camps.

All the districts which are lagging have been asked to ensure 100 services of those schemes before the ‘Duare Sarkar’ campaign ends on April 30.

Incidentally, the Chief Minister’s office had received a number of complaints in connection with the scheme-related issues.

The state government has laid great emphasis on the construction or repair works of various village roads.

Sources said that around 18,62,843 applications were received under 14 schemes during the ‘Duare Sarkar’ campaign out of which around 50,941 applications were cancelled.

Around 3,49,790 applications are being scrutinised. Under widow pension, around 1,13,243 applications have been received out of which 751 are yet to be decided. Various district administrations could not arrive at a decision in case of around 33 per cent of Patta distribution cases.

State government has allotted a fund of Rs 3,300 crore for the ‘Rastashree’ project but the implementation of the project has not been satisfactory.

In many places, the tendering process is being delayed due to technical issues. Around 8,767 roads have been identified for repair and reconstruction which are spread over 29,475 villages.

About 7,219 new roads will be constructed under this project. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched the project centrally from Singur on March 28.