CM to provide job to kin of lynched migrant worker

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will provide job to the next of kin of the migrant labourer who was allegedly lynched in Haryana. It was announced by Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh in his X handle on Monday.



Sabir Malik, a migrant worker from Basanti in South 24-Parganas was allegedly beaten to death by members of a cow vigilante group in Haryana over suspicion that he ate beef. Seven people, including two minors, were arrested for the incident in Haryana’s Charkhi Dadri district on August 27. According to police, the accused had called Malik to a shop on the pretext of selling empty plastic bottles and then started

thrashing him.

“Mamata Banerjee (Chief Minister) has stood by the family of the migrant labourer Sabir Malik who was lynched at BJP ruled Haryana. One of the family members will be offered a job. Financial assistance has already been extended to the family from Trinamool Congress. Chief Minister is in touch and has taken all possible measures. A delegation has also been sent to the victim’s residence,” Ghosh wrote on his X handle.

On Sunday, a team led by Samirul Islam, chairman of West Bengal Migrant Workers Welfare Board and a TMC member of Rajya Sabha from Bengal met with the deceased ‘s family member.

Reacting to the incident, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said cows are respected in the state but underscored that such incidents of lynching

were “unfortunate”.