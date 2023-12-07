CM to open health centres, crèches in tea gardens; to aid workers & children

Alipurduar: On Sunday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is set to inaugurate three health centres in tea gardens across Alipurduar district.



Additionally, similar health centres in several tea gardens of the Jalpaiguri district will be inaugurated by the Chief Minister on Monday. These health centres will have regular MBBS doctors, nursing staff, and well-stocked medicines, complemented by modern ambulances in the plantation hospitals.

Administrative sources reveal that the Chief Minister will also inaugurate crèches in various tea gardens across both districts, focusing on providing support for the children of the tea garden workers. Presently, over 50 health centres are under construction in various tea estates, along with the establishment of more than 70 crèches. The Chief Minister will inaugurate some of the health centres and crèches that are fully ready to operational. Each crèche in the tea gardens, set up by the state government, will be managed by members of self-help groups, and financial allocations will be provided to ensure nutritious food for the children.

Prakash Chik Baraik, MP Rajya Sabha, expressed, “This is a historic event for us. Having an MBBS doctor in tea garden hospitals, multiple nurses, and a 10 lakh rupees ambulance is significant. It prevents people from tea gardens from having to travel outside for common illnesses. MP Abhishek Banerjee announced this a year ago during a public meeting in Malbazar of Jalpaiguri district, and it is now being inaugurated within the promised timeframe—an important milestone in the tea industry.”

Nakul Sonar, Chairman of the Trinamool Cha Bagan Sramik Union, remarked, “Currently, 99 percent of North Bengal’s tea estates lack MBBS doctors in their hospitals. According to the Plantation Labor Act, the tea owner is obligated to provide health services in the plantation. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has consistently shown her commitment to tea plantations and workers, from initiatives like Cha Sundari’s house to water supplies. Now, she is enhancing health infrastructure, directly benefiting many tea workers and their families through the garden hospitals.”