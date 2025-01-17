CM to make her first visit to Alipurduar post 2024 LS polls

Alipurduar/Malda: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is set to visit Alipurduar from January 21 to 23, sparking heightened administrative activity in the district. She will arrive on January 21, landing at the Hasimara Air Force Base before spending the night at the Malangi Forest Bungalow in the Jaldapara Forest Division.

According to the district administration sources, on January 22, she will hold an administrative meeting at the parade ground in Alipurduar town and later return to the Malangi Forest Bungalow. The visit concludes on January 23 with a government service distribution programme at the Subhashini Tea Garden grounds in Hasimara, after which she will

return to Kolkata.

This visit comes at a politically significant time, as the Trinamool Congress (TMC) gears up for the 2026 Assembly elections. The Chief Minister’s last visit to Alipurduar was in March 2024 before the Lok Sabha elections, during which the Trinamool lost the Alipurduar seat. However, the party regained momentum in November 2024, winning the Madarihat Assembly by-election by a significant margin.

Political analysts believe the visit underscores the party’s focus on strengthening its organisational hold in the district. Banerjee is expected to announce development initiatives spanning tea gardens, rural areas and urban centres. She is also likely to address key issues such as the reopening of ten closed tea gardens and resolving the land dispute for a civilian airport near the Hasimara Air Force Station.

Preparations for the visit are in full swing. District police are tightening security and Trinamool Congress leaders have ramped up organisational activities. On Friday, a preparatory meeting was held at the party’s district office

in Alipurduar.

Trinamool Rajya Sabha MP and district president Prakash Chik Baraik remarked: “The Chief Minister’s visit carries immense political significance. We eagerly await her message to the people

of the district.” Before arriving in Alipurduar, Banerjee will visit Malda on January 20. After attending programmes in Murshidabad, she will travel to Malda by helicopter and stay at Mahananda Bhavan. On January 21, she will attend an administrative meeting and benefit distribution program at the District Sports Association ground in English Bazar.