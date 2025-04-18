CM to lay foundation stone for Salboni Jindal power plant on April 21

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday announced a number of upcoming power projects in the state and said that foundation stone laying for a 1,600 MW supercritical coal-based thermal power plant at Salboni in East Midnapore, to be developed by JSW Energy Ltd, will be held on April 21.

According to Banerjee, the project worth Rs 16000 crore will comprise two units of 800 MW each. West Bengal Power Development Corporation Ltd (WBPDCL) has awarded the construction of the power plant to JSW Energy through a competitive bidding process.

“The JSW Group will also come up with some industrial parks. The greenfield thermal power plant will be one of its kind in eastern India. Sajjan Jindal (C&MD of JSW Group of Companies) is expected to be present during the programme. Jindal’s son may also grace the foundation stone laying ceremony,” said Banerjee.

She further announced the inauguration of a solar power plant at Garbeta in West Midnapore of 112.5 MW capacity with a total expenditure of Rs 757 crore. Eighty percent cost of the project will be borne by a German agency. “They have sought permission for expansion of this unit by another 100 MW and we have agreed. It is our commitment towards promoting clean and green energy,” she added.

Banerjee maintained that with significant increase in consumer base and industrial units, power demand is surging in the state. “Our government is building capacity to ensure uninterrupted supply,” she said.

The Chief Minister said that supercritical thermal power projects at Durgapur Projects Ltd (DPL) and Bakreshwar in Birbhum, each of 660 MW capacity, are at the bidding stage while a proposal for a 2x800 MW thermal project at Santaldih is also under consideration.

Blaming the erstwhile Left Front regime for prolonged power outages and load shedding, she said: “There was a time when the state faced hours of darkness. We have changed that scenario through sustained investment and planning. Power projects in the state have become a necessity with industrial progress in the state. Six economic corridors are coming up in the state.”

Banerjee said the completion of the Deocha Pachami coal project at Birbhum will ensure that there will be no power problem for at least 100 years. “Once the project is commissioned, electricity tariff will reduce further,” she added.