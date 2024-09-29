CM to kick off Durga Puja inaugurations on Oct 1

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is slated to start her inauguration of Durga pujas on October 1, Tuesday a day ahead of Mahalaya. If everything goes as planned, then Sreebhumi Sporting Club in Lake Town will be the first on her inauguration list. Sreebhumi, a community Puja patronised by state Fire and Emergency Services minister Sujit Bose is churning out a replica of the Vishnu temple of Tirupati of Andhra Pradesh through its Durga Puja this year. The theme for the Durga Puja was unveiled on the occasion of Khunti Puja of the Club on July 7, commemorating the auspicious occasion of Rathyatra.

“Last year, the Chief Minister inaugurated several pujas in Kolkata and the districts from her Kalighat residence virtually as she had sustained a knee injury. But this year, she will be visiting different pandals and inaugurating pujas physically, the schedule for which is in the final stage of preparation. She will be also unveiling several pujas in the districts in virtual mode, the venue for which will be finalised soon,” a senior Nabanna official said.