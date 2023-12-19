CM to inaugurate Kolkata Christmas Festival on Dec 21

KOLKATA: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will inaugurate the 13th edition of the Kolkata Christmas Festival on December 21 at 4.30 pm at Allen Park, Park Street.



The extravaganza of food, music and merriment will continue till December 30, said state tourism minister Indranil Sen at a press meet on Monday.

“Like every year, CM will inaugurate the Christmas festival. She will also inaugurate several other projects. Christmas like Durga Puja has also become a carnival. People from other states come to Kolkata to celebrate Christmas. This is also the time when the state sees a high footfall of foreign tourists,” said Sen. To celebrate the essence of the festival, the entire stretch of Park Street, Allen Park, St. Paul’s Cathedral Church and the neighbouring areas will light up with decorations. Even Bow Barracks will be adorned with radiant lights.

Nandini Chakraborty, Principal Secretary, tourism department, stated that cultural programmes will be organised from December 21 to December 30 (except December 24, 25) at Allen Park and the event will feature live performances by musicians and bands.

Sen informed that the tourism department will have an information kiosk and first-aid stall inside Allen Park. Also, the department will work in tandem with KMC, Kolkata Police, Information and Cultural Affairs Department and Apeejay Surrendra Group to ensure safety and security of the people.

The tourism minister also announced that Bengal has become the third most-visited state by foreign tourists, surpassing Kerala and Goa. From 3.4 lakh in 2011, the annual foreign tourist arrivals have now reached an impressive 19 lakh. “In the next six months, 8 to 10 premium tourism properties will be inaugurated,” said Sen.