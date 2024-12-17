CM to inaugurate Allen Park Christmas Festival on Dec 19

Kolkata: The 14th edition of the Kolkata Christmas Festival at Allen Park, due to be inaugurated by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on December 19, is expected to woo music lovers with renowned singer Remo Fernandez performing on December 20.

The festival will continue till December 30. “Cultural programmes in the evening by famous musicians at Allen Park during the festival have been a special attraction and it will be no exception this year too. For the first time in the Christmas Festival, Remo Fernadez will be performing. The Christmas Festival is for all and Allen Park has transformed into a new tourism destination thanks to this festival, a brainchild of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee,” said Indranil Sen, state Tourism minister at a Press conference on Tuesday.

There will be cultural programmes organised by the Christmas community from the evening of December 19 to 23. Allen Park will be closed on December 24 and 25. The Kolkata Police will host a cultural programme on December 26. The Tourism department in collaboration with the Information and Cultural Affairs department will hold cultural programmes from December 27 to 30 involving eminent artists of Bengal. The entire stretch of Park Street, Allen Park & St Pauls Cathedral Church and adjoining areas will be illuminated with proper branding from December 19 to January 5, 2025 for the Christmas Festival.

There will be 30 stalls inside Allen Park and 90 per cent of them will be manned by women.

The festival is being organised by the Tourism department in association with Kolkata Police, Information & Cultural Affairs department and Apeejay Surrendra Group.

In addition to the celebration at Kolkata, illumination of prominent locations including the churches will be done at Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Asansol, Siliguri, Jalpaiguri, Chandannagar, Bandel, Krishnanagar, Jhargram, Purulia, Baruipur, Alipurduar, Howrah and Bidhannagar. The Kolkata Christmas Festival is organised at Allen Park during this time every year since 2011.