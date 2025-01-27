CM to inaugurate 48th Kolkata Book Fair today at Salt Lake Boimela Prangan

KOLKATA: Imagine walking into a book fair and being welcomed by two charming ducks. Yes, you read that right. For the first time ever, the 48th International Kolkata Book Fair will feature unique mascots — ducks named Haso and Hasi — ready to greet visitors with their delightful presence. This creative initiative comes from Sister Nivedita University (SNU), marking its fourth consecutive year as the book fair’s official digital partner.

Adding to the innovation, students from SNU’s School of Media, Communication, Fine Arts and Design have developed a mobile app featuring a live map of the stalls, making navigation on the fairgrounds a breeze. Now, within five kms from the ground, the bibliophiles can locate the stall of their preference through the map.

The app and the ground map with the participant list of the fair will be available just by scanning QR code, which will be placed at different points of the book fair.

To be inaugurated by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee along with Dr Phillip Ackermann, HE Ambassador of Germany in India, Dr Marla Stuckenberg, Regional Director, Goethe Institut, South Asia and renowned author Abul Bashar, the book fair will continue till February 9 at Salt Lake Boimela Prangan. “Abul Bashar will be conferred Guild Lifetime Literary Award worth Rs 2 lakh at the inaugural ceremony by the CM,” said Tridib Kr Chatterjee, president, Publishers & Booksellers Guild at a press conference on Monday.

Millennium Post has already reported that this year’s book fair is set to welcome a record-breaking participation of over 1,000 book publishers and little magazines. While Germany takes center stage as the focal theme country, several other nations will also showcase their stalls at the fair. In a tribute to literary legends, roads within the fairgrounds will be named after renowned German writers such as Rainer Maria Rilke, Bertolt Brecht, Franz Kafka, Herta Müller, Thomas Mann and others, alongside celebrated Indian literary personalities.

According to Sudhangshu Sekhar Dey, Honorary General Secretary, Guild, the fair will feature gates dedicated to stalwarts including Salil Chowdhury, Ritwik Ghatak, Jibanananda Das and Kazi Nazrul Islam, as well as the Max Mueller Gate and Hackeschen Höfe Gate. A special Biswa Bangla Gate will also be part of this year’s attractions.

Meanwhile, after the Calcutta High Court dismissed a petition by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), seeking a stall at the International Kolkata Book Fair this year, the organisers have allotted them a stall under their monthly magazine’s name, Visva Hindu Varta.

“The book fair is for all. Books never discriminate among people. Books build bridges. This international Kolkata Book Fair is the pride of our city and country,” said Chatterjee.