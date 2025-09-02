CM to honour toppers of class X & XII on Sept 4

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will felicitate the toppers of classes X and XII examinations at a programme scheduled to be held at the Dhana Dhanya Auditorium in Alipore on September 4.

The event will also celebrate Teacher’s Day, which is officially observed on September 5, and 60 teachers from across the state will be honoured with special awards by Banerjee on the occasion.

A senior official of the School Education Department, which is organising the programme, said this will be the first time that the top three rank holders of the Madhyamik examination conducted by the West Bengal Council of Rabindra Open Schooling will be felicitated by the Chief Minister. Students ranking among the top ten in Class X and XII examinations conducted by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education and the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education, respectively, will be felicitated along with toppers from the CBSE and ICSE boards in the state at both secondary and higher secondary levels.

The top three scorers in polytechnic vocational courses will also be honoured, while 12 schools will receive the ‘Best School’ (Sera Bidyalay) award for academic excellence.

The department has directed all district magistrates to make necessary arrangements to ensure that students featuring in the merit lists of the Madhyamik, Higher Secondary, as well as CBSE, ICSE, and ISC examinations from their districts are present at the event. Adequate logistical support is to be arranged to bring the toppers to the city for the programme and facilitate their return afterwards.