CM to hold review meeting at Nabanna on April 26

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is expected to hold an administrative meeting at Nabanna on April 26 to take a stock of various development projects ahead of the forthcoming Panchayat elections in the state.



Highly placed sources said that the state government is not happy with the progress of several schemes in some districts. The concerned officials from the districts which are lagging may be pulled up during the meeting. The state government has allotted a fund of Rs 3,300 crore for the ‘Rastashree’ project but the works have not been initiated in some places. Tendering processes were not properly initiated in some districts. In many places, the tendering process is being delayed due to technical issues.

Around 8,767 roads have been identified for repair and reconstruction which are spread over 29,475 villages. Around 7,219 new roads will be constructed under this project. Chief Minister Banerjee launched the project centrally from Singur on March 28.

One of the main objectives of the meeting is to give further impetus to various ongoing schemes. Incidentally, the Chief Minister’s office had received several complaints in connection with the scheme-related issues. The state government has laid great emphasis on the construction or repair works of various village roads.

The Chief Secretary during a recent meeting with district magistrates (DMs) had expressed dissatisfaction over the progress of road construction works in some places.

All the DMs have already been asked to complete the stock-taking exercise of every government scheme at the grassroots level and also ensure that people can avail benefits of the state’s schemes without any hassle. All the district administrations have been asked to upload all the reports on the Samannya portal.

The DMs have been directed to prepare a report about the progress of all the social schemes of the state like Lakshmir Bhandar, Kanyashree, Joy Jawahar, students’ credit cards, Rupashree etcetera and submit the report to the state government.

The DMs have been directed to carry out inspections in various places to ensure that people can avail the benefits of the schemes, said Nabanna sources. DMs will also engage additional District Magistrates and Block Development Officers (BDOs) who will conduct field works at the grassroots level.

The Chief Minister held a review meeting at Nabanna last month with the secretaries of 15 departments giving necessary instructions. She told the top bureaucrats that the grievances of the people in the districts should be addressed without any delay. Banerjee also went through the status of various ongoing projects under various departments.