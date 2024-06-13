CM to hold meet with industry captains today

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will chair a meeting regarding industry at Nabanna Sabhaghar on Thursday. The industrialists in the state along with representatives from the chambers of commerce will be attending the meeting.



West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation has already started preparations for hosting the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) which is likely to be held in November this year. “Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee always wants to ensure an investor-friendly atmosphere in the state. In the meeting she will indirectly interact with the industrialists and learn about their experience,” an official said.

She will also take stock of the progress of the various proposals that were received in the last edition of BGBS held in November 2023.