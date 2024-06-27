CM to hold meet with hawker unions today

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will hold a meeting with representatives of hawker unions in the presence of Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim, concerned government department secretaries, district magistrates and police superintendents at Nabanna on Thursday.

The inspectors or officers in charge of police stations across the state will attend the meeting in virtual mode.

The meeting assumes significance in the backdrop of hawker eviction drive being taken up in different parts of Kolkata, Bidhannagar, New Town and other urban areas on Tuesday and Wednesday after Banerjee on Monday had expressed her displeasure over the issue of hawkers illegally occupying footpaths in

Gariahat, Hatibagan and some other urban areas like Bidhannagar during an administrative meeting with the civic bodies of the state.