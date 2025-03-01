‘CM to hold industry meet on Mar 3, to review investment proposals’

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be holding her first industry meeting on March 3 after the 8th edition of the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) that was held on February 5 and 6 witnessed investment proposals over Rs 4.40 lakh crore.

Shashi Panja, state Industry and Commerce minister while speaking at the inauguration of the 10th edition of INDPLAS’25 on Friday evening said that Banerjee will be examining the various investment proposals received by the various government departments which took part in the summit and will pass directions regarding fructification of the proposals.

In order to expedite the clearance process for investment and projects, under the instructions of the Chief Minister, a state-level Investment Synergy Committee has been formed with heads of 19 departments and directorates /organisations being a part.

The ministers and secretaries of all these departments and industrialists will be present at the meeting.

“There is an attempt by the Opposition to create a wrong perception regarding the industry in Bengal by spreading false narratives. However, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been elected for the third time which bears testimony to the fact that this is a stable government. So continue to believe and have confidence in us,” said Panja.

Panja further said that British International Investment (BII) had recently signed a memorandum of understanding with Magpet Polymers in Kolkata, committing Rs 205 crore in the form of a long-term loan for the expansion of Magpet’s PET bottle recycling facility in Kharagpur.

INDPLAS’25, the triennial flagship international plastics exhibition of Indian Plastic Federation , that began on Friday and will be held for four days at Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan is expected to draw 400 exhibitors and one lakh visitors, including representatives from a dozen foreign companies from countries like China and the US.

“INDPLAS’25 is more than just an exhibition. It is a platform for collaboration, innovation and investment. With the rapid development of the plastics sector in eastern India, this event will catalyse new business opportunities and technological advancements,” said Ashok Jajodia, Chairman of the INDPLAS’25 organising

committee.

As part of the event, an Invest Bengal Seminar was held, highlighting the state’s evolving industrial landscape, investor incentives and the government’s vision to make West Bengal a hub for plastics manufacturing with infrastructure development and a skilled workforce.