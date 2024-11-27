CM to hold industry meet on Friday

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to hold an industry meeting at Soujanya in Alipore on Friday.

According to Nabanna sources, Banerjee will provide instructions about full-fledged preparations for the 8th edition of the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) which will be held on February 5 and 6, 2025.

The industry captains as well as representatives from the various chambers of commerce will be attending the meeting on Friday.

Several government departments have already started their own preparations in view of the industrial conference and Banerjee will also take stock of the work they had already done. MSME sector, which attracts huge job opportunities, is one of the priority sectors for BGBS.

The BGBS has ten sectoral committees with key industrialists from the state leading each of them. The sectoral committees will also state their plan of action to attract more investment in the summit.