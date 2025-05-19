CM to hold biz synergy meet in Siliguri today

Siliguri/Jalpaiguri: Preparations are underway in full swing to welcome Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is set to arrive in Siliguri for a three-day visit starting May 19. The city is being decked up with stages, party flags and cutouts. A comprehensive security plan has

been put in place to ensure smooth proceedings throughout her stay.

According to official sources, the Chief Minister will land at Bagdogra Airport on Monday afternoon. From there, she will head straight to Dinabandhu Manch by road for a scheduled meeting with industrialists and business associates at around 4 pm. To facilitate her movement, traffic restrictions will be imposed on several roads 30 minutes prior to her arrival.

The CM is expected to travel via the Medical More-Noukaghat route to avoid city traffic and vehicular access will be limited along this stretch. An alternative route through Darjeeling More will also be kept ready with additional police deployment. Following the business meeting, the CM will travel to Uttarkanya, the North Bengal branch Secretariat located in Fulbari, where she will spend the night at Kanyashree, the guest house on the premises.

On May 20, the CM will preside over a public benefit distribution programme at Videocon Ground in Fulbari. The event will primarily focus on beneficiaries from Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar districts. To ensure smooth conduct of the event, enhanced security arrangements, including the deployment of extra traffic police, will be in place at Uttarkanya and along the route to the Videocon Ground.

Similar traffic restrictions will apply during the day. The CM will return to Uttarkanya post-event and will stay overnight.

On May 21, Banerjee will convene an administrative review meeting with officials from all eight districts of North Bengal. District officials from Malda, South Dinajpur and North Dinajpur will join the session virtually. The meeting will focus on reviewing ongoing development projects and receiving new proposals from industrialists.

“We are making all necessary arrangements to ensure the success of these events,” said Gautam Deb, Mayor of Siliguri. “Every time our supremo visits Siliguri, it fills us with pride and excitement. We’re hopeful about positive announcements during this visit,” said Papiya Ghosh, senior TMC leader.

Meanwhile, former Union minister and prominent tribal leader from Alipurduar, John Barla, who recently switched allegiance from the BJP to the Trinamool Congress, will join Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during her upcoming visit to North Bengal. The Chief Minister is scheduled to attend a government outreach and service delivery event at the Phulbari Videocon Ground in Jalpaiguri on May 20. Barla has confirmed that he will share the stage with her during the programme.

In an exclusive interview with Millennium Post, Barla stated: “I will be present on the stage that day. If given the opportunity, I will place several demands of the tea garden workers before the Chief Minister.”

Praising Mamata Banerjee’s initiatives for tea garden communities, Barla added: “The Chief Minister has done a lot for the people of Bengal. Her humanitarian schemes have significantly transformed the condition of tea gardens. With the Central government failing to release funds under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, the state-run ‘Cha Sundari’ housing scheme has become a blessing for tea workers.”

He expressed hope that the Chief Minister would take positive steps toward fulfilling the workers’ demands. “Every tea garden worker is happy with the way the Chief Minister is working,” Barla said.

Barla’s appearance on stage with Mamata Banerjee is being seen as politically significant ahead of upcoming electoral battles in North Bengal.