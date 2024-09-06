CM to hold admin review meet at Nabanna on Monday

Kolkata: Chief Minister (CM) Mamata Banerjee is set to hold an administrative review meeting at Nabanna on Monday where she is expected to take stock of development work and several ongoing projects in the state, including



welfare schemes.

The meeting will be held at Nabanna Sabhaghar. The Cabinet ministers, minister-of-states (MoS), department secretaries have been asked to be present as the CM may inquire about several ongoing programmes run by various departments. State police’s DG and IG and Kolkata police commissioner have also been told to take part in the meeting. A notification was issued on Thursday evening regarding the cabinet meeting.

Incidentally, the Supreme Court on Monday will hear its suo motu cognisance case involving the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

There are speculations that the Chief Minister may direct the senior police officers to ensure that the law-and-order situation does not deteriorate in the state when protest rallies are taken out.

There were a few instances where drunken youths joined the protest rallies and abused the women protestors who hit the streets to demand justice for the RG Kar Medical College victim. The Chief Minister may take a stock on the law-and-order situation and the security of the people.

Sources said that during the administrative review meeting on Monday, the Chief Minister will mainly focus on the development schemes and will also discuss if the people are facing any difficulties in availing services extended by the government under various schemes.

‘Aparajita Woman and Child (West Bengal Criminal Laws and Amendment) Bill, 2024,’ which was unanimously passed in the state Assembly on Tuesday may also find place in discussion as to how the state would proceed further. Chief Minister Banerjee called the Bill “historic and a model for other states”.

The Bill was sent to Governor CV Ananda Bose for his assent but he in a press statement claimed that the state government did not send the technical report along with this Bill. Incidentally, Banerjee on August 28 held a meeting at Nabanna that coincided with the ruling party’s students wing, Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad’s (TMCP) foundation day.

It may be mentioned that earlier last month, a minor reshuffle was carried out in the state cabinet. Several ministers were given additional charges of certain departments.