CM to give land docus for setting up Siliguri College of Commerce campus

siliguri: Finally, the long-standing demand of the students and authorities of the Siliguri College of Commerce is going to see the light of day.



The Siliguri College of Commerce is set to get a separate building for themselves. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will hand over the land documents to the authorities for this college during her visit to Siliguri on February 21.

Along with this, the Chief Minister will also lay foundation stones and will inaugurate several projects from the government programme which will take place on February 21 in Siliguri. Sourav Chakraborty, the Chairman of Siliguri Jalpaiguri Development Authority (SJDA) stated this at a news conference held at the SJDA office in Siliguri on Thursday.

“There was a legal issue with the land of the college. We have worked on it. Finally the problem has been resolved. We want the Chief Minister to handover the land documents to the College authorities or make an announcement about the new building of the college,” he added.

The Siliguri College of Commerce was established in 1962. It offers undergraduate courses in commerce. It is affiliated to the University of North Bengal. This college does not have any separate college building. Since, the establishment classes are being run in the Siliguri College premises in the evening. The Commerce College has to pay rent to the Siliguri College.

It has been a long standing demand for a separate college building. The SJDA had earlier tried to construct the Separate College building in Kawakhali. However the plan had run into legal issues along with the presence of encroachers. Finally, after years these issues have been resolved. The SJDA will start the construction work soon. “We thank the Chief Minister under whose leadership a long standing problem is all set to be resolved. She has always been keep on supporting students and youths,” stated Nirnay Roy, a former student of the college.

The Chairman further said that the SJDA is taking up 40 development projects in rural areas of Siliguri, Naxalbari, Bagdogra, Jalpaiguri, Maynaguri and Malbazar. The project cost is Rs 25 crore. But the budget has not been sanctioned yet. However, the SJDA has started preparations. The Chief Minister will also inaugurate the government Ecopark and Resort in Lataguri during her visit.