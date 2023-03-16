CM to flag off Pathashree scheme on March 28

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will mark the beginning of the Pathashree scheme under which 12,000 km of rural roads will be constructed, repaired and upgraded on March 28.

The state Panchayats and Rural Development (P&RD) department which will be executing the scheme has already instructed the district administration to go for wide publicity for mass awareness regarding Pathashree. It is a fully state funded scheme and will entail an investment to the tune of Rs 3,000 crore which has already been sanctioned.

The standard operating procedure (SOP) P&RD department for construction of rural roads has called for developing a state portal where photographs of roads (before and after work), geo-tagging and progress report will be uploaded.

Updated data will be entered by the executing agency on a daily basis for effective supervision.