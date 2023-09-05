CM to felicitate teachers, best-performing schools today

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will felicitate the eminent teachers and best-performing schools across the state on the occasion of Teachers’ Day on Tuesday.



A total of 52 teachers will be conferred the Shiksha Ratna award, including 12 teachers of colleges and universities, 25 from Madhyamik and Higher Secondary schools and 15 from primary schools. As many as 13 best-performing schools will also be awarded by Banerjee at a programme to be held at Dhana Dhanya Auditorium in Alipore.

About 5 teachers will be handed over the Shiksha Ratna award directly by Banerjee while the rest will receive prizes in programmes to be held in the respective districts. The district programmes will be linked virtually with Banerjee’s main programme. She is likely to offer facilities to students under Taruner Swapni and Student Credit Card. In the last three

years, around 27 lakh students have benefitted from Taruner Swapno through which Rs 10,000 is directly transferred to the bank account of class 12 students of state government-aided schools and Madrasahs. As many as 9.77 lakh students may receive the benefits of the scheme on Tuesday.

Around 20,000 students will receive the benefits of Student Credit Card for an amount of Rs 600 crore. To date, more than 56,000 students have been sanctioned loans under the scheme.