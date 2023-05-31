CM to felicitate classes X, XII Board exam toppers today

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will felicitate the board toppers of class X and class XII at a programme which will be held at Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan on Thursday, June 1.

The School Education department which is organising the programme on May 25 had informed all District Magistrates (DMs) to start making arrangements so that the candidates figuring in the merit list of Madhyamik, Higher Secondary as well as CBSE, ICSE and ISC examination from their respective districts remain present at the venue on June 1.

The Commissioner of School Education organised a video conference with all ADMs, DIs ( District Inspectors) on May 26 and asked them to make logistics arrangements for bringing the

toppers from their respective districts to the city and take them back after the programme.

The School Education department every year holds the felicitation programme for meritorious students. The districts will remain virtually connected during the programme.

The toppers who will be attending the programme have already received congratulatory letters, flowers and sweets from the Chief Minister for their outstanding

performance.