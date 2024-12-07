CM to embark on a 3-day tour of Digha on December 10

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is set to undertake a 3-day tour to Digha in East Midnapore from December 10 to a stock of ongoing construction works of the

Jagannath temple.

Earlier this week, Banerjee said that the under-construction Jagannath temple at Digha will soon be open for devotees. It was learnt that Banerjee will return to Kolkata on December 12. On December 11, she is likely to visit the Jagannath temple to inspect the ongoing project. Banerjee had recently stated that she would go to Digha to take stock of the ongoing temple works.

The temple, whose construction started in May 2022, will have idols of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra.