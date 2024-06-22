CM to convene review meet with reps of 121 municipalities on Monday

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is set to convene a meeting with the mayors and chairmen of municipalities at Nabanna on Monday to assess the performance of the civic bodies.



Representatives from as many as 121 municipalities are expected to join the meeting.

Urban Development minister Firhad Hakim and the department secretaries will also be present at Monday’s meeting.

It was learnt that Banerjee who is also Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo may send a message of better performance and executing the development of projects properly.

BJP had a lead in 69 municipalities out of 121. Trinamool trailed to BJP in 47 wards out of a total of 144 under the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC). At Thursday’s meeting, Banerjee expressed her unhappiness over the bad conditions of roads under various civic bodies in the state. Encroachment of land issues was also taken up by Banerjee.

Incidentally, the state government has formed a high-power committee on Friday to examine if government lands were encroached on.

The committee comprises senior IAS officers Manoj Panth, Prabhat Mishra and IPS Vineet Goyal.

Chief Minister Banerjee during a review meeting at Nabanna on Thursday criticised the officials as many of them were not keeping tabs on govt land that was being encroached upon.

The CM had expressed her displeasure in the manner land meant for refugee relief was being misused.

She also warned of stern action as the patta distribution process was also getting affected as the land was illegally being transferred, said sources. The state officials were asked to prepare a status report on govt land in districts. The departmental secretaries and DMs were asked to provide the report by Monday.

The CM on Thursday’s meeting at Nabanna had been repeatedly asking the officials to find out land available for setting up economic corridors in the state.

According to sources, land acquisition is still left for economic corridors such as Dankuni-Kalyani, Tajpur-Raghunathpur and Dankuni-Jhargram in southern Bengal and another from Panagarh to Cooch Behar.