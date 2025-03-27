CM to address Oxford today; enormous response prompts add’l arrangements

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is all set to deliver her address at Oxford University’s Kellogg College on Thursday, where she will speak on ‘Social Development: Children & Women’s Empowerment’.

With all 200 seats in the auditorium already booked to capacity, the overwhelming interest has prompted organisers to make special arrangements—another 200 attendees will witness the speech virtually from an adjacent hall, ensuring her message reaches an even wider audience.

Invited in recognition of her government’s welfare initiatives, Banerjee is expected to highlight schemes like Kanyashree, Rupashree and Lakshmir Bhandar—flagship programmes that have shaped Bengal’s approach to women’s empowerment and social development.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday paid a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Parliament Square, Westminster, during her UK visit.

In a poignant moment, Banerjee stopped at the statue and placed a flower at its base as a mark of respect.

Sharing the moment on social media, she wrote: “There is something ineffable about Mahatma Gandhi that compels one to bow their head in reverence before him. Today, I paid floral tributes at the foot of his statue in Parliament Square, Westminster, London. This memorial stands as a timeless reminder of his ideals, which continue to inspire generations across the world.” Banerjee took a stroll on the streets of London like she does most of the time when she is on a tour. In a post on X, she wrote: “I have always believed that the best way to truly experience a place is on foot, not from behind a car window. It allows you to see beyond the obvious, to connect with the people, the streets, and the history that shaped them.” She was accompanied by Sourav Ganguly’s wife Dona Ganguly and many other dignitaries.

“With each visit, London has grown ever more familiar, its cobbled pathways whispering stories of centuries past. In the midst of a packed schedule, I found time to stroll through its quarters, exchanging greetings with bystanders, pausing to admire its landmarks, and soaking in the enduring charm of a city that has shaped and been shaped by history,” she added further.She also pointed out on social media: “Michel de Certeau once wrote that walking is an act of authorship, a way of inscribing oneself into the city’s fabric. As I moved through London’s timeless streets, I was reminded that every journey is not just about where we go, but how we choose to experience the world around us.” Meanwhile, chief secretary Manoj Pant and principal secretary, Industry, Commerce & Enterprises Vandana Yadav, attended a series of B2G meetings with some leading companies of the UK arranged by FICCI and WBIDC.

The meetings were held to explore potential collaborations and investment opportunities aiming at strengthening economic and industrial ties between Bengal and the UK. Steven Flaherty, CEO of Barclays; Martin Wright, chairman of Gravitricity; Scott Johnstone, CEO of Scottish Lifescience Association; Henry Knowles, on the board of directors of Vesuvius India, and general secretary of the Vesuvius group were among those at the meetings, sources said. It was learnt that Barclays would explore the possibility of setting up a Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Bengal. Incidentally, Global Foundry, one of the world leaders in semiconductors, has already announced a GCC in the state.