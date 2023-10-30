CM thanks essential workers for ensuring a safe Puja

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Monday, thanked police, disaster management, and other government officers for their tireless efforts in ensuring the safety and security of the people during Durga Puja.



Banerjee wrote on X: “The Durga Puja festivities have come to a conclusion with immersions conducted in peaceful grandeur. I thank all the officers and members of the force in Kolkata Police and West Bengal Police for their tireless efforts round the clock during these days to serve the citizens and the Puja organizers. Their vigil kept our festival incident-free and all-embracing. Salute to my colleagues.”

She also thanked the fire brigade officers and civic volunteers for their job during the puja days. “I also thank the fire brigade officers and staff and other civic/ disaster management colleagues of mine for their dedicated and flawless services on the field. Kudos to this spirit of Duare Service (service at doorstep)”.

This Puja went without any major traffic congestion, including at some spots like VIP Road, RB Avenue and CR Avenue. There has been a 60%-70% jump in the number of two-wheelers on city roads this year, said an officer.

Both Kolkata Police and Bidhannagar Police reported no fatal accidents on the puja days. Kolkata Traffic Police prosecuted 1,10,929 motorists and two-wheeler riders between Mahalaya and Nabami, a span of 10 days, at an average of 11,092 cases a day. The average last year stood at 12,000 odd cases a day. Yet, the number of prosecutions against errant two-wheelers touched a new high this year as compared to 2022.

The Kolkata Police also ensured smooth facilitation of the Durga Puja carnival on the Red Road. City on last Friday where nearly around 100 of the city’s most acclaimed Durga idols were paraded with accompanying cultural performances.