CM tells Burrabzar traders to ensure fire safety, rues lack of votes from the area

Kolkata: Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday batted for unity and amiability among people of different caste, creed and religion in Bengal and stressed the need for overhauling the fire fighting system

While inaugurating Jagaddhatri Puja organised by Posta Bazar Merchant’s Association, she said: “We do not get the support of the people here in elections. But I come here every year during this time not for seeking vote but for the love I have for you all. We in Bengal live in unison with people from all caste, creed and religion. You come from different parts of the country but in Bengal have you ever faced any sort of harassment? You may speak different languages and practice your own respective religions but you consider Bengal to be your home,” Banerjee said.

In the four wards comprising the central business district of Burrabazar and Posta, only a single ward (42) has a Trinamool Congress councillor, the rest are with the BJP.