CM takes immediate action on mother’s plea for help

Cooch Behar: On Monday, District Magistrate of Cooch Behar Arvind Kumar Mina addressed the concerns of Rupsana Parveen as directed by the Chief Minister. He assured that swift arrangements would be made to resolve her issues.



Arvind Kumar Mina stated: “Under the guidance of the Chief Minister, we have engaged with Rupsana Parveen, who is already benefiting from various government schemes, including Kadhya Sathi and Swasthya Sathi cards. The district administration will extend all necessary support to ensure she and her family can live comfortably.”

The Chief Minister held a government service distribution programme at Ras Mela Maidan in Cooch Behar on Monday. After the meeting, as she descended from the stage towards the helipad, Rupsana Parveen approached her in tears. CM, empathetic to her situation, allowed her to express her concerns.

Rupsana shared her plight, being a resident of Saldanga-1 Gram Panchayat in Tufanganj subdivision, with two-and-a-half-year-old triplets’ and an ailing husband. Facing the challenge of not having any land, maintaining her children became difficult. The Chief Minister directed her to meet the DM of Cooch Behar, who promptly scheduled a meeting with them on Tuesday.