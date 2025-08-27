CM: Support GST waiver on Health insurance to help people ‘despite Rs 900 cr loss’

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said the proposed waiver of GST on Health insurance premiums, if implemented, would cost Bengal around Rs 900 crore annually, but she backed the move, citing its potential to ease costs for the common man.

A major GST rate rationalisation plan, which includes exempting Health insurance and several goods from GST, is expected to be discussed at the GST Council meeting early next month. Banerjee said Bengal was the first to push for a GST exemption on health insurance to make medical cover more affordable.

“The waiver of GST on Health insurance premiums will cost Bengal Rs 900 crore. But we had to think of the people first. We advocated for this reform so more citizens can access health insurance,” she said at a programme

in Burdwan.

Banerjee also stated that Bengal is expanding its Swasthya Sathi scheme, offering free coverage of Rs 5 lakh, to complement the GST cut.