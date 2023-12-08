CM stresses on ‘unity mantra’, plucks tea with women workers

Darjeeling: “It is a historic day for me. We have cemented the bond between the Hills and the plains. The Hills and the plains are now united in the bond of the blood and heart. We will work together. I do not merely speak but I translate my words into deeds. I create relations. I am really happy today. The Hills have become my home,” stated Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday, talking to tea garden workers at a tea estate in Kurseong. She even plucked tea with the workers and distributed winter clothes.



The Chief Minister on a visit to North Bengal arrived in Kurseong on Wednesday. On Thursday her nephew Abesh Banerjee tied the knot with Deeksha Katwal (Chettri) of Kurseong. The wedding was solemnised as per Nepali customs on December 7 at the Nayabazar Community Hall. TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and a host of ministers were present at the event. However, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee did not attend the wedding. Instead, she was seen making the rounds of Makaibari Tea Estate and plucking tea with the women workers.

Dressing in the traditional Nepali attire Chaubandi Cholo, carrying a Doko (wicker basket used to collect tea leaves) the Chief Minister was seen jovially chit-chatting with the garden workers while plucking tea leaves. “It is a great day for me. On this day I learnt to pluck tea leaves. I wore the traditional attire and carried the basket to pluck tea,” stated Banerjee.

She informed the women workers about the marriage of her nephew to a girl from the Hills. “However, I did not attend the wedding. The couple will come to seek my blessings later on,” stated Banerjee. She informed the workers that the state government would distribute Pattas (land documents) to the tea garden workers. “We are promoting hotels and homestays also. This will boost the economy,” she told the workers.

On a lighter note, she even crooned along with the women pluckers, the popular number “Chia Barima Ho, Chaia Barima.” She even witnessed a folk dance in the tea garden. With plummeting mercury, Banerjee distributed warm shawls and jackets among the workers. “It is because of them and their hard work we get such good tea,” said Banerjee.