CM steps down from 23 posts of various depts

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has resigned from multiple positions in various government committees, boards and organisations.



An official notification in this regard was issued by the state’s Home and Hill Affairs Department from Nabanna and sent to the heads of all departments. A senior official at Nabanna described the move as a routine administrative matter, stating that such steps are usually taken before elections.

According to government communication, the Chief Minister has already stepped down from 23 posts of various departments. All concerned have been directed to initiate the necessary process to formally accept her resignation. The order also instructed that, apart from the listed posts, if she holds any position in other organisations or institutions, steps should be taken to complete the resignation process there as well.

The departments have been asked to submit compliance reports by 4 pm on March 25.

As per the attached list, the Chief Minister held key roles as chairperson or member in several important committees across departments such as Health, Forest, Information and Cultural Affairs, minority affairs, Backward Classes, Tribal Affairs, Land and Land Reforms, Planning, Disaster Management, Skill Development, and Industry. She has now decided to step down from all these positions.

No specific reason has been officially stated for her simultaneous resignation from multiple posts.