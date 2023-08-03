CM: State govt to create special archive at Alipore Jail Museum

: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that the state government will create a special archive at the Alipore Jail Museum for displaying the various international and national awards bagged by the state government.

“The future generation, particularly those who are pursuing research, will be able to know about the various schemes of the state government if these awards are preserved in the museum. The state government has won a number of awards from international, national as well as from different organisations for its schemes, particularly those on social security,” Banerjee said.

Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi said that on Tuesday, the state was informed of winning three prestigious awards.

“Bengal has won the Skoch award for the best performing state in Ease of Doing Business (EODB). We have taken many steps in EODB and it has been recognised,” he added.

Dwivedi further informed that Tantuja has won the esteemed ‘Star of Governance – Skoch Award’ in Handlooms & Textiles for promotion of handloom and textiles of the state. He mentioned that since 2021, under the instructions of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the state government has involved Self-Help-Groups for making school uniforms.

Bhabisyat Credit Card Scheme (BCCS) of the state government has bagged the prestigious ET Government Digitech Award, 2023 from a leading newspaper group for using digital technology in empowering youths in the state. The scheme is end-to-end computerised.

Under the BCCS , eligible applicants can take a business loan of up to Rs 5 lakh to start a business. Seed money of up to Rs 25,000 will be provided by the government.