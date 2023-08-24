CM snubs Centre over suspension of WFI by world wrestling body

Kolkata: Chief minister Mamata Banerjee, on Thursday, snubbed the BJP-led Central government after it came to light that the United World Wrestling (UWW) has suspended the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).



It was learnt that United World Wrestling (UWW), the world governing body for wrestling suspended WFI for not conducting its elections on time, thus preventing Indian wrestlers from competing at the upcoming World Championships under the Indian flag.

The development also took place at a time when the Indian women wrestlers accused the WFI president and BJP MP, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual assault and various forms of harassment. Accusing the Centre of protecting the MP, they held a months-long protest in Delhi before being displaced by the police.

Trinamool members and the party’s chairperson, Mamata Banerjee, criticised and held the Centre responsible for the suspension.

Taking to her social media account, Banerjee wrote on X: “I am shocked to learn that The United World Wrestling (UWW) has suspended the Wrestling Federation of India. It is a matter of grave embarrassment for the whole nation. Central government has let down our wrestlers by being shamefully arrogant and by being cavalier & dismissive towards the plight of our wrestler sisters. Centre and BJP have kept on harassing our indomitable sisters with misogyny and crude male chauvinism. India should stand against and punish those who are left with no moral compass and who cannot stand up for the dignity of the Nation’s fighting daughters. The day of reckoning is not too far.”

Sharing TMC MP Derek O’Brien’s remarks on the issue, TMC wrote on X: “In a shocking and disgraceful turn of events, United World Wrestling has suspended India for WFI’s prolonged delay in conducting elections, following the tainted tenure of the former president and @BJP4India MP @b_bhushansharan. Our wrestlers will now be forced to participate as neutrals and not under the national flag. This dark cloud that now hangs over Indian wrestling is a direct consequence of the BJP’s blatant disregard for duty, integrity, and respect towards the athletes who have brought pride to our nation.”

TMC MP Mahua Moitra also took a dig at the Centre and said that at a time when India was rejoicing over the successful Chandrayaan III mission, the BJP-led Central government again disgraced the nation by failing to hold the elections of the wrestling body which resulted in its suspension. Referring to her comments, TMC wrote on X: “@b_bhushansharan is a DISGRACE to our nation! The Wrestling Federation of India is facing the consequences of @BJP4India ‘s culture of sheltering criminals. PM @narendramodi, how long will you ignore the plight of our wrestlers? Hear from our leader @MahuaMoitra.”