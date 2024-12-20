CM slams Centre for cancelling Christmas holiday; stresses on peace, unity and spirit of love

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday accused the Narendra Modi government at the Centre of cancelling December 25 (Christmas Day) as a holiday.

She claimed that earlier it was announced as a holiday but the present government at the Centre cancelled it.

Banerjee raised the same issue while speaking at the inauguration of the ‘Kolkata Christmas Festival’ at Allen Park and later at St Xavier’s College where she attended pre-Christmas celebrations.

“December 25 was earlier announced as a national holiday. The current government at the Centre has cancelled it. Our state observes a holiday on December 25,” she said.

The Chief Minister also expressed shock at Union Home minister Amit Shah’s recent remarks about BR Ambedkar.

“I am shocked at the comments made about Babasaheb Ambedkar,” she said.

Banerjee had on Wednesday claimed that Shah’s remarks in the Rajya Sabha about B R Ambedkar were a display of the BJP’s “casteist and anti-Dalit mindset”.

While inaugurating the Christmas festival at Allen Park, Banerjee said that the Christmas celebrations will continue till December 30 and no vehicles will be allowed to ply on Park Street on December 24 and 25.

“It will become a walking street. No vehicular movement will be allowed on December 24 & 25. I go to a midnight celebration on Christmas Eve. Christmas is meant to spread happiness and joy. It symbolises love and affection for the people. It also gives a lesson to all of us. I greet all the people on Christmas and wish advance Happy New Year to all,” Banerjee said.

Keeping up with the traditions, Banerjee attended the cake-cutting ceremony at St Xavier’s College later in the evening. There she again gave a message of communal harmony and peace.

“Christmas sends a strong message of peace. I come here every year. It cannot be compared with anything. I believe that the Christmas festival talks about humanity, peace and love.

Unity in diversity is the true spirit of our country. We have to maintain unity in diversity and peace. It is our duty. Christmas is now celebrated in almost all wards,” she said.

Earlier in the day, a song written and composed by Banerjee dedicated to Jesus Christ was played at Allen Park. Besides Allen Park, the entire stretch of Park Street and St Paul’s Cathedral (Cathedral Road) will also be illuminated with proper branding till January 5.

A musical programme has been arranged on Camac Street from December 21 to 23. Several churches across the state have been illuminated.

The brainchild of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the Kolkata Christmas Festival has been growing steadily each year, ever since she first organised it in 2011.

This year, the footfall, especially of tourists from outside, is expected to go up manifold, believe state tourism officials.