CM slams BLOs over voter list irregularities, orders action against negligence

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday alleged that due to the negligence of a section of booth level officers (BLOs), names of the dead people and also those labourers who have moved away from the place still feature in the voter list.

Banerjee asked the administration to submit a list of those BLOs who were allegedly negligent while performing duties, hinting at stringent action against them. The Chief Minister also directed the DMs to take action in this regard. She was holding a review meeting with several government departments in her room inside the Assembly premises. “I have specific information that in many places BLOs have kept the names of the dead people in the voter list despite the local people raising the issue. Many voters have moved away from the place many years ago. Their names have also not been removed from the list,” Banerjee said. She also raised a question: “Why are the BLOs not deleting the names of dead people from the list? Whose interest are they trying to serve?” Banerjee asked. BLO are the persons who enlist the names of the new voters and rectify them.

She also told the DMs in the virtual meeting: “We are receiving complaints against some BLOs. Why won’t you not keep a tab on them.”