CM shares achievements of ITI trainees from Bengal

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday shared the achievements of the ITI trainees of the state at the national level examination.



Out of 50 toppers across the nation from different course categories, 8 ITI students are from Bengal which is highest across the country. Four of these students are girls.

“Glad to share that our ITI trainees have performed well at national level exam All India Trade Test (AITT). This year (2023) out of 50 toppers across the nation from different course categories, there are 08 ITI students from West Bengal which is highest across the country.

Four of them are girls. Last year, in AITT (2022) also, West Bengal topped the state list with total 10 toppers. They were felicitated by me in TETSD (Technical Education, Training, Skill Development) pgm (programme) at Netaji Indoor Stadium. Bengal has also achieved highest pass out percentage of ITI students among all major states of the country,” she posted on X.