CM scheduled to virtually inaugurate Melo-Tea Festival on December 19

Darjeeling: The ‘Final Countdown’ to the second edition of the Melo-Tea Festival has begun in the Queen of the Hills with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee scheduled to virtually inaugurate the four-day extravaganza on December 19 from Kolkata along with the Christmas Carnival at Park Street. Organised by the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) and the Darjeeling Police, the festival will feature Swedish rock legend Kee Marcello, former guitarist of bands Easy Nation and Europe, of the “Final Countdown” fame.

During her visit to the Hills, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had shown interest in the festival along with the annual marathon organised by the Darjeeling Police (part of the festival.) She had even stated that she would inaugurate the festival, virtually from Kolkata.“The Chief Minister’s involvement will be a major boost to the festival. It will also ensure that the festival becomes an annual event, like Nagaland’s Hornbill Festival,” stated Praween Prakash, Superintendent of Police, Darjeeling. The festival with the tagline “Tea, Tunes and Strings”, aims to nurture local talent, showcase the diverse culture of the Hills, promote tourism and boost the local economy.

“The festival contributes a great deal in sending out positive messages about Darjeeling that in the recent past has been marred by political turmoil and unrest,” added the SP. The festival will feature a music competition with over 100 bands vying for cash prizes worth Rs 24.5 lakh along with guest performances by Nepal’s folk band Kutumba and Nagaland’s About Us. The festival from December 19 to 22 will include additional attractions like bird watching, Darjeeling Hill Marathon, cultural fashion shows, a Land Rover rally, rock climbing, paragliding and a short film contest along with village tourism. Along with showcasing Darjeeling’s signature products, tea and oranges. The Darjeeling Hill Marathon has cash awards totalling to Rs 10.3 lakh.

Kee Marcello will be performing on December 19, at the inaugural programme. ‘Mantra’- the famous band from Darjeeling will be sharing the stage with Marcello. Incidentally Marcello had joined the Rock band Europe in 1986. With the “Final Countdown” on the top of the singles charts in 25 countries, Europe embarked on an extensive “Final Countdown World Tour” in 1987. “This is the first time that Darjeeling will see an international rock act. It is a great opportunity and motivation for aspiring rock bands of Darjeeling. It also propels Darjeeling’s name in the international rock arena,” stated Deven Gurung, eminent musician from Darjeeling and a core committee member of D-Rock, part of the Rock fest and competition.

The 16 development and cultural boards representing different Hill communities have also been roped in for the festival. A meeting was held between representatives of GTA, Police and the Boards including Anit Thapa, GTA Chief and SP. “The development and cultural boards will showcase our unique and rich culture, dress and food. Stalls will also be put up by the boards selling food items and other produce,” stated Nima Wangdi Sherpa, West Bengal Sherpa Cultural Board.