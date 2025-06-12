CM reviews Ratha Yatra prep in Digha, urges admin to stay alert

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Thursday, chaired a preparatory meeting at Nabanna with all stakeholders to review the state administration’s readiness for the smooth and peaceful conduct of the Ratha Yatra at Digha’s Jagannath Dham.

During the over two-hour-long meeting, the Chief Minister, who is scheduled to reach Digha on June 26 and return to Kolkata on June 28, directed officials to ensure that all devotees get the opportunity to pull the chariot ropes—without any untoward incidents—along the one-kilometre stretch between the temple and ‘Mashir Bari’.

The state government is expecting more than 2.5 lakh visitors to be present in Digha during Ratha Yatra.

Urging her administration to stay alert, Banerjee said that local administration, MLAs, ministers, police and fire brigade will work in tandem to ensure that the event passes off peacefully.

The Chief Minister will inaugurate the festival by pulling the chariot rope and cleaning the path with a golden broom on June 27.

In addition to the Chief Secretary and Home Secretary, senior Cabinet ministers, including Firhad Hakim, Aroop Biswas, Chandrima Bhattacharya and Sujit Bose attended the meeting.

The meeting also saw the presence of Radharaman Das, vice-president of ISKCON Kolkata, along with representatives from the Ramakrishna Mission and Bharat Sevashram Sangha.

Das said that during the meeting the Chief Minister gave utmost priority to people’s safety. The East Midnapore district administration also held several meetings with various departments and stakeholders to discuss issues, including the Rath Yatra route, necessary arrangements and how to handle the huge crowd during the festival.

The three chariots—carrying Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Subhadra, will begin their journey from the temple premises and cover approximately 1 km. They would travel the one-kilometre distance, from the newly-built Jagannath Temple to Mamar Bari (the old Jagannath temple of Digha).