CM ‘reviews progress on security enhancements at medical colleges’

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held a meeting with Chief Secretary Manoj Pant and Health secretary NS Nigam at her residence enquiring about the progress of works that are being carried out at all the medical colleges to enhance security arrangements for the doctors, nursing personnel and health workers.



Sources said that the meeting lasted for nearly an hour on Thursday evening.

It was reported that both officials briefed the Chief Minister on the progress and current status of the works.

Meanwhile, the Chief Secretary on the other hand will hold a meeting with the officials of various medical colleges and hospitals where the former may take stock about the ongoing works.

The meeting will be held at Nabanna on Friday.