CM reviews condition of health services; neuropsychiatric disorder treatment included in OPD

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, while holding a meeting with the health secretary NS Nigam asked about the current situation of the state-run hospitals and if the health services were properly available, Nabanna sources said.



In another development, treatment related to neuropsychiatric disorders, including autism spectrum disorder, has been included in OPD services of government hospitals.

The state Finance department on Tuesday issued an order that included the treatment of neuropsychiatric disorders in the OPD services.

Under neuropsychiatric disorders, patients in the OPD will be able to avail bipolar affective disorder, major depressive disorder, schizophrenia, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and hyperkinetic disorder.

In 2022, the state included COVID-19 ailments in the list of OPDs under West Bengal Health scheme. The decision had been taken by the state government after considering the gravity of Covid.

Incidentally, Chief Minister Banerjee during a meeting wanted to know from the health secretary if the patients were availing health services in government hospitals.

If the operations were properly being carried out in hospitals, CM asked. She also inquired about how the senior doctors were providing services at each government hospital. Banerjee asked the health secretary if health services are being affected in any government hospitals.

It was also learnt from sources that CM Banerjee during the meeting assured that financial clearance would soon be given to carry out various new initiatives to enhance the security arrangements.

Following Chief Minister Banerjee’s instruction, the state health department initiated major revamp in security measures in 26 government medical colleges across the state and other

government hospitals.