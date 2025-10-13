CM returns to North Bengal to assess damage, review relief efforts

Kolkata/Alipurduar: Within a week of her previous visit, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday returned to flood-ravaged North Bengal to assess the damage and review ongoing relief and reconstruction efforts, which she said the state government has initiated without waiting for the Centre’s assistance.

Arriving at Hasimara Air Force Station from Bagdogra Airport around 3 pm, she chaired a high-level meeting at the Nilpara Range community hall under the Jaldapara Forest Division in Alipurduar district.

The meeting was attended by minister Arup Biswas, Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar, six principal secretaries, Alipurduar District Magistrate R Vimala, and other senior officials.

During a 30-minute briefing, the DM presented a detailed report on the flood impact and relief measures. “Heavy rainfall in Alipurduar I and Kumargram blocks has caused extensive damage. The Torsa and Raidak rivers have been particularly destructive, breaching 16 km of embankments at 15 locations,” she said. Nearly 300 houses were partially or completely damaged.

“Health camps have been set up to prevent post-flood diseases such as diarrhea, malaria and dengue, and all drinking water sources have been chlorinated,” she added.

The administration has begun issuing Aadhaar and voter cards to affected residents, while rehabilitation is being arranged under the Banglar Bari Project and from the SDRF fund. Banerjee expressed satisfaction with the relief work but directed the Forest department to act immediately to prevent wildlife-related casualties after reports of wild animals entering human settlements.

Eight individuals were honoured at the meeting for their exceptional courage during rescue operations. Among them were village police volunteer Rakesh Karjee, civic volunteers Panchanan Barman and Rajani Das, Civil Defence volunteers Arup Chetarjee, Dipankar De, and Abhishek Sarkar, and forest guard Nur Mohammad, who rescued stranded tourists at Jaldapara. Certificates of recognition were presented, and officials said more personnel would be awarded later.

Addressing reporters, Banerjee said: “The six principal secretaries, DM, SP, BDO, IC and local representatives ensured timely evacuations, preventing loss of life in Alipurduar. Compensation and crop insurance are being arranged and reconstruction has already begun.”

Before her departure from Kolkata earlier in the day, Banerjee had said the state government had started rebuilding homes and restoring infrastructure “without waiting for assistance from the Centre”.

She added: “Those whose houses were damaged will be provided Rs 1.2 lakh each to rebuild them.”

A preliminary report estimates that nearly 12,000 houses were damaged in floods and landslides triggered by incessant rainfall since October 4, with around 6,000 collapsing completely. The calamity has claimed at least 32 lives and left thousands homeless across several northern districts.

Banerjee later visited Subhashini Tea Garden and was scheduled to stay overnight at Malangi Forest Bungalow before travelling to Nagrakata in Jalpaiguri on Monday to inspect more affected areas.