CM resolves problems of residents on way to distribution programme

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on a visit to the districts arrived at Malda from South Dinajpur on Wednesday. Landing at the helipad on police ground, the Chief Minister undertook the 1.5 km distance to the District Sports Association Ground in English Bazar, on foot crossing Bankim Chandra Market and Barlow School. Thousands of people swarmed on both sides of the street to catch a glimpse of the CM.

In Abhirampur, she noticed an elderly lady trying to draw her attention. Banerjee immediately crossed over to her and enquired about her well-being. The lady holding Banerjee’s hands complained that she had problems with her eyes and could not get hold of a pair of glasses. Banerjee immediately directed the chairman, English Bazar Municipality to provide the elderly lady with a pair of power glasses under the ‘Chokher Alo’ scheme.

In the crowds, Banerjee spotted an elderly person in a wheelchair in the Mokdampur area. He looked unwell. Banerjee immediately halted the walk and got him admitted to a nearby nursing home. The man was later identified as Bira Prasad (84 years old) from Gazole. He is a COPD patient and had come to Malda to see the Chief Minister.

Banerjee garlanded the idol of Ma Kali at a temple en route to the benefit distribution venue. She distributed chocolates among the students, enquiring about their studies. “We were enthralled to find the Chief Minister shaking hands with us. She came to where we were standing hearing our Vande Mataram shouts,” stated Tumpa Saha, a class 7 student. Banerjee also halted at a place where ‘Dhaks’ (traditional drums) were being played and clapped in unison. Before alighting the stage of the distribution programme, she visited the Shrishtishree stall and encouraged the SHG women.