CM requests PM for Central law with ‘exemplary punishment’ in rape cases

Kolkata: Expressing concern over the “increasing number” of rape cases in the country, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to introduce a stringent Central law paving the way for a 15-day trial and “exemplary punishment” in rape cases.



“Respected Prime Minister, I wish to bring to your kind attention the regular and increasing occurrence of rape cases throughout the country and in many cases rapes with murder are committed according to the available data, it is horrifying to see that almost 90 cases of rapes occur daily throughout the country. This shakes the confidence and conscience of the society and the nation. It is a bounden duty for all of us to put an end to it so that the women feel safe and secure,” Banerjee’s letter read.

Banerjee underlined that this calls for a stringent central legislation, fast-track courts to ensure justice in rape cases. “Such serious and sensitive issues need to be addressed in a comprehensive manner through stringent Central legislation prescribing exemplary punishment against the persons involved in such dastardly crimes.

Setting up fast-track special courts for speedy trials in such cases should also be considered in the proposed legislation to ensure quick justice. Trial in such cases should preferably be completed within 15 days,” the letter added.

Alapan Bandopadhyay, chief advisor to the Chief Minister, read the letter at a press conference at Nabanna and later Banerjee posted the letter on her X handle and Facebook page.

Coincidentally, the state government’s move is in line with the demand raised by Trinamool Congress national general secretary and party MP Abhishek Banerjee who advocated for stringent laws that mandate trials and convictions within 50 days followed by “severest punishments” in rape cases. He had suggested that states must push the Union for such a law.

In a detailed post on X, the Diamond Harbour MP wrote: “Over the past 10 days, while the nation has been protesting against the #RGKarMedicalcollege incident and demanding justice, 900 RAPES have occurred across different parts of India - DURING THE VERY TIME WHEN PEOPLE WERE ON THE STREETS PROTESTING AGAINST THIS HORRIBLE CRIME.”

He added: “Sadly, a lasting solution still remains largely undiscussed. With 90 RAPES REPORTED DAILY, 4 EVERY HOUR AND 1 EVERY 15 MINUTES - the urgency for a decisive action is clear. We need strong laws that mandate TRIALS & CONVICTIONS WITHIN 50 days, followed by the severest punishments, not just empty promises. State governments must act and urgently push the Union for a comprehensive anti-rape law that ensures swift and strict justice. Anything less is merely symbolic and tragically ineffective.”