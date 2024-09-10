CM: Repair roads after pipeline work under Jal Jeevan Mission

Kolkata: Threatening to stop the release of funds under the Jal Jeevan Mission programme, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Monday, issued directions for repairing roads dug up due to the laying of pipelines for the supply of potable drinking water to households under the project.



“I have been receiving complaints related to the battered condition of roads after the laying of water supply of pipelines.

The concerned departments such as Public Health Engineering (PHE) and Public Works Department (PWD) should ensure immediate repair of roads after the work is completed,” Banerjee said.

She directed PHE minister Pulak Roy and the secretary of the department to survey areas where such work is afoot and take suitable measures. She warned of punishment in case of dereliction of duty.

She directed the PWD department to ensure transparency in execution of tender and to ensure that agencies involved in projects worth rupees one lakh and above, follow norms. She directed all departments to carry out reviews of performance and promote those officials who perform well.

“The administration should be vigilant against illegal construction or grabbing of land. Anybody found involved in any wrongdoing should not be spared,” Banerjee reiterated.