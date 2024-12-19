CM rechristens Short Street as St Francis Xavier Sarani

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday announced the renaming of Short Street in central Kolkata after 16th Century missionary St Francis Xavier to “pay homage” to him.

Banerjee was addressing the pre-Christmas celebration at St Xavier’s College in Park Street.

Banerjee also directed the city’s Mayor Firhad Hakim to immediately put up the board on Short Street marking it as St Francis Xavier Sarani.

“It is a homage to him. All of us will always remember his contribution. When I went to Goa, I saw his graveyard. We all are delighted as we remember him,” Banerjee said.

Short Street which runs parallel to Park Street between Rawdon Street and Camac Street passes by St Xavier’s Collegiate School.

Most of the British-era streets have been rechristened.

St Francis Xavier reached Goa on May 6, 1542, and spent the next three years in the country. He opened the first Jesuit school in Goa in 1543 and was named St Paul’s College. In the 19th century, the Jesuits founded several institutions in India.

St Xavier’s College in Kolkata is also among them.