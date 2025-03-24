CM reaches London, set to attend Indian High Commission meet today

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reached London on Sunday afternoon and is scheduled to attend a series of meetings from Monday onwards relating to investment proposals for Bengal.

Banerjee will be staying at St. James Court Hotel near Buckingham Palace in London. On Monday, she will be attending a meeting of the Indian High Commission.

On Tuesday, she will be attending a business meet which will be based upon the deliberations and investment proposals received from the British delegation at the Bengal Global Business Summit.

On Wednesday, she will be attending a G2G (government to government) business meeting. On Thursday, she is scheduled to deliver a lecture at Kellogg College, Oxford University. She will be speaking on women empowerment and highlighting the rich culture and tradition of Bengal.

Banerjee is accompanied by Bengal’s Chief Secretary Manoj Pant, her Industry and Commerce secretary Vandana Yadav, her principal secretary Goutam Sanyal, director security Peeyush Pandey.

Industrialist Satyam Roychowdhury and Umesh Chowdhury travelled with Banerjee from Kolkata while Ujjal Sinha and Mehul Mohanka accompanied her from Dubai. Lata Banerjee, mother of Abhishek Banerjee, is also travelling with her. All of them are part of Team Bengal in London.

Throughout Sunday, Banerjee held meetings with her government officials and prepared herself for the upcoming business meetings there. She will be highlighting Bengal as the next destination for investment due to the strategic location. The state is the gateway to eastern and south eastern countries. On Friday, Banerjee is scheduled to leave London and will be reaching Kolkata via Dubai.