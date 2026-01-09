CM raises concerns over EC notices to eminent persons

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday lashed out at the Election Commission for issuing hearing notices to Nobel laureate economist Amartya Sen, noted poet Joy Goswami and Tollywood actor Dev, alleging that even prominent members of civil society were being harassed in the name of the SIR of the voter list.

“Amartya Sen, a Nobel laureate, has reportedly been sent a notice for a hearing by the Commission. What is the reason? Apparently, the age difference between him and his parents is less than 15 years.

Amartya Sen is over ninety years old. At that time, at what age did people get married? At the age of 10 to 12 years. Children were born at home back then; going to hospitals was not common. This age difference between mother and child is normal,” Banerjee said while addressing pilgrims at the transit camp for Gangasagar at Outram Ghat on Thursday afternoon. She added: “Just think, such a great poet like Joy Goswami has also been given a notice. Superstar Dev, too, has received a notice for a hearing. This is unnecessary harassment of prominent members of society.”

In a post on its official X handle on Wednesday evening, the state CEO office said that the enumeration form of Sen—listed as an overseas elector—had been received through a family member and that a “logical discrepancy” was flagged by the ERO Net Portal as the recorded age difference between the economist and his mother was less than 15 years. IT also stated that BLO visited his residence and completed the formalities. During her address, Banerjee also urged pilgrims to cooperate with the police while travelling to Gangasagar. “You have to travel to Gangasagar through the riverine route. So go patiently and return the same way. Everyone cannot go at the same time. These precautionary announcements should be made from time to time at the transit camp for the safety of the pilgrims,” she said.

She also warned against lighting fires at the transit camp to prevent fire hazards, adding that “nothing is more

important than life.”