CM questions missed chance to reclaim PoK; Assembly passes resolution hailing Army

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday raised questions over the absence of security forces during the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives and lamented what she described as a missed opportunity to reclaim Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The West Bengal Assembly unanimously passed a resolution lauding the Indian armed forces for their precision strikes on terror camps across the western border. However, the session witnessed heated exchanges and sharp political clashes between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Opposition BJP.

“The attack exposes the Centre’s failure to protect our citizens. While our jawans showed unmatched bravery, what was the Centre doing about the recurring security breaches?” Banerjee questioned during her address in the state Assembly.

Calling for political accountability, Banerjee further claimed that the BJP government should go since it has failed to provide security to the people of this country.

She also asked: “How is sensitive info related to nation being supplied to Pakistan, the links of which are from Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.”

Banerjee said: “The Army deserves our salute. But the Central government should have acted with more resolve. This time, there was a real opportunity to reclaim Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Why didn’t we take it?”

Banerjee demanded that the Centre should have acted with more resolve. Raising concerns over the country’s diplomatic posture, the Chief Minister questioned: “Why is our international position so weak in responding to such attacks? How does Pakistan continue to receive financial aid from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the United States after such a major terror incident? And how was Pakistan made Vice-Chair of the UN Security Council’s Counter-Terrorism Committee? Does this mean we have failed diplomatically?”

She added: “Why were no security forces or police personnel present at the spot of the terror attack? Why was not a single terrorist caught? How did such an attack happen in a high-security zone?”

Banerjee asserted that she respects the Union minister for External Affairs but was sceptical about a communication gap within the Indian administration, which foreign powers might be exploiting.

“We need to be more organised. Our global stance should be so strong that no one can toy with India’s dignity,” said Banerjee.

The Bengal Chief Minister reiterated that terrorism should not be supported.

“Terrorists don’t see Hindus or Muslims. None of us can ever support terrorism. It is a curse in every form,” she maintained. “There was a need to teach (terrorists) a lesson, we salute the bravery of armed forces,” she added, hailing India’s military action.

The Indian military conducted strikes on terror targets in Pakistan and PoK under the operation, which was a retaliation to the deadly strike in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam.

Banerjee also recalled how the BJP allegedly politicised the Pulwama attack in the past and warned against similar attempts to “provoke unrest” ahead of the upcoming general elections.

On February 14, 2019, a suicide bomber targeted a convoy of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), killing nearly 40 personnel, at Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the BJP questioned why the word ‘ Sindoor’— part of the name assigned to the May 7 precision strikes in parts of Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK)—was missing from the resolution.

The omission triggered protests and fiery exchanges across party lines. Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari said the Pahalgam attack specifically targeted a religious community, which had not been mentioned in the resolution.

Taking a dig at the BJP, Banerjee said: “You are teaching me Hinduism? I believe in the Hinduism of Ramakrishna and Gandhi, not your fake version.” She accused the BJP of disrespecting women and questioned why PM Modi had not visited the site of the Pahalgam attack.

The House unanimously adopted the resolution condemning the Pahalgam attack and lauding the valour of the Indian armed forces for the anti-terror strikes.

Concluding the discussion, Speaker Biman Banerjee remarked: “I am proud that this proposal was passed. West Bengal Assembly is the first to pass a resolution lauding the valour of our armed forces.”

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress brought a proposal of breach of privilege against Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari in the state Assembly for allegedly spreading misinformation against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. He reportedly told the media persons that the Chief Minister had praised Pakistan.