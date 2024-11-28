CM: Probe initiated against misuse of Swasthya Sathi during RG Kar protest

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee speaking in the Assembly, on Thursday, said that her government has initiated an inquiry into a surge in expenses under the ‘Swasthya Sathi’ scheme reported across the state during protests against the rape-murder of a doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

“At that time (during the RG Kar protests), there was a surge in the expenditure under the ‘Swasthya Sathi’ scheme. We are conducting an enquiry. The culprits will be punished,” Banerjee said.

Making the state government’s stand clear, Banerjee said the state has received specific evidence which showed that the ‘Swasthya Sathi’ scheme was misused.

“Many have misused the ‘Swasthya Sathi’ cards. We have evidence. Action will be taken against those who have misused public funds. Patharpratima MLA Samir Jana during ‘calling attention’ asked if the state government knew of the misuse of ‘Swasthya Sathi’ cards during the RG Kar movement.

In reply to the question, the Chief Minister said: “We have faith in the people but 1 per cent of them misuse it. During the RG Kar incident, many misused ‘Swasthya Sathi’ cards. ‘Swasthya Sathi’ funds are meant for the people of Bengal. Stringent action will be taken against those who have misused the funds meant for the people,” Banerjee said.

A survey revealed that during the junior doctors’ protests, the state government’s expenditure relating to the treatment of patients in private hospitals under Swasthya Sathi had gone up by a huge margin as a section of patients had preferred to visit the private health establishments over government-run hospitals.

Sources said the average expenditure per day under the scheme had gone up by more than Rs 1.13 crore across Bengal.

The state Health department has submitted a report to Nabanna in this regard. The maximum amount spent under the scheme from the Kolkata-based private hospitals.

The state covers about 2.4 crore families under the scheme. Around 2,400 hospitals have been empanelled to ensure widespread availability of free-of-cost health services for the people.